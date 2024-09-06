iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 537,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 759,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 607,571 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 747,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

