iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,020,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,549,628 shares.The stock last traded at $118.91 and had previously closed at $118.81.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
