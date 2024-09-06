iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

