iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.78

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 23214729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
