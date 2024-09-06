iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.78

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 23214729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

