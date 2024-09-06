iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.69

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.69 and last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 255164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after buying an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,342,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

