Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.