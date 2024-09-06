Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 327,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 307,557 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.12.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Featured Stories
