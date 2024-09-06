Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 327,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 307,557 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.