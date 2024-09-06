Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.73

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 251014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
