Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.73

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 251014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

