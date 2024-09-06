Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.51

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 110733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
