Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 922,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 847,204 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $21.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
