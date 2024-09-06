Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 922,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 847,204 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 950,861 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,445,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.