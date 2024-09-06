International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 2.7%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 125,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 252,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 41.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

