Insider Selling: Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Sells A$592,000.00 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider John Batistich sold 250,000 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.61), for a total value of A$592,000.00 ($402,721.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.33, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

