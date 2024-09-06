Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Sells 64,047 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,191,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Max Lousada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WMG stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 35,439.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,132,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

