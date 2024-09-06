Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $72,188,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $829,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

