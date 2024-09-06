Insider Selling: NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) Director Sells C$81,500.00 in Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$81,500.00.

Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$90,785.00.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Down 11.5 %

NTG Clarity Networks stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.13. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$1.95.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks ( CVE:NCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

