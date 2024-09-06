Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Sells $17,546.04 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 34 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.06, for a total value of $17,546.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $519.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $528.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

