Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Sells $17,546.04 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 34 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.06, for a total value of $17,546.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $519.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $528.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.91.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC
Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Stories
