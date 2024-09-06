Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $287.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

