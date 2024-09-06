Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 5,772 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $24,011.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,290,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $124,107.40.
Matterport Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MTTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,511,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
