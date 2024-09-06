Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 5,772 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $24,011.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,290,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $124,107.40.

Matterport Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,511,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

