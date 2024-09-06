Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $272,850.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,193,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $89,617.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LWAY shares. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

