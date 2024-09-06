Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $314,464.26 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,812,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 1st, Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 172.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

