Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $314,464.26 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,812,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 172.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

