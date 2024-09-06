Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells $155,290.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $157.58.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

