Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $1,266,300.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00.

ExlService Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ExlService by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ExlService by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.