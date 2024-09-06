Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells 93 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $821.74. 333,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $798.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.56. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $187,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.