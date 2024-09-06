Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

California Resources stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.16. 937,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,770. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

