Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,423,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.94. 475,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Assured Guaranty

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.