Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 2,274 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.01, for a total transaction of $529,864.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,617.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

