Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $28,404.00 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BIRD opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Allbirds from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

