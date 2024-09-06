Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Purchases 22,569 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Bradford Banducci bought 22,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$35.73 ($24.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$806,390.37 ($548,564.88).

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.22.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,155.56%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.