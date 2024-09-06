Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Buys £4,972.22 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.22 ($6,538.09).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 77.90 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.70 ($1.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

