Insider Buying: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$148.96 per share, with a total value of C$208,537.00.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Kinaxis stock traded down C$1.37 on Friday, hitting C$144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,604. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$172.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.52.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.315416 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
