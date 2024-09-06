Insider Buying: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$148.96 per share, with a total value of C$208,537.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock traded down C$1.37 on Friday, hitting C$144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,604. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$172.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.52.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.315416 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

