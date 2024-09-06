Insider Buying: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Acquires $14,925.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $14,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,353.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core Scientific Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
