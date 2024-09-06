Insider Buying: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

