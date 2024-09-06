Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

INVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

