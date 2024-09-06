Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $140,300.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe acquired 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

