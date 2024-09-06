INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 1.6%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.90 ($24.33) and last traded at €22.05 ($24.50). Approximately 10,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($24.89).

INDUS Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

