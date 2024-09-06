IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $29,505.78 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

