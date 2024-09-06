ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grant bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,013.61).

ImpediMed Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get ImpediMed alerts:

About ImpediMed

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ImpediMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImpediMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.