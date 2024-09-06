ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grant bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,013.61).
ImpediMed Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About ImpediMed
