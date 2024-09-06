Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $197,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $77,027,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 5,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,186. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

