Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 21,859.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,282,000 after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Raymond James raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

