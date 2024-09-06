Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $28,845,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $13,486,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.