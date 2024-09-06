Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $341.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.13 and a 200 day moving average of $362.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

