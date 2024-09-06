Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

