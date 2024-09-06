Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of M opened at $14.88 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

