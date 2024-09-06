Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of M opened at $14.88 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
