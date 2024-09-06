Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 49,029 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 227.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bitfarms by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Bitfarms by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

