Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 10,504 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 29,177.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,080,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

