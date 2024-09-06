Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

