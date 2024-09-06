Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $29.60 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

