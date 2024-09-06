ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

