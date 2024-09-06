ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.23. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 101,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,042,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

