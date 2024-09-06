IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $76.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,426,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 5,474.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 337,268 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IAC by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

